Qualifying nears for Nov. 5 election

Qualifying is coming up for the General Election, set Nov. 5.
Cities across Jackson County have a number of seats up for election this year. Details include:
ARCADE
Qualifying dates for the Nov. 5 general election have been set in Arcade.
Anyone wanting to run for one of the three open council member positions can qualify on Monday, Aug. 19, through Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at city hall.
Council members Cindy Bone, Tom Hays and Shane Cox are up for re-election.
BRASELTON
Two council seats are up for election this year in Braselton.
Qualifying for those seats will be held Monday, Aug. 19, beginning at 9 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m. at Braselton Town Hall.
Qualifying fees are $180.
Seats up for election are:
•Council seat, District 1 — currently held by Becky Richardson.
•Council seat, District 3 — currently held by Tony Funari
COMMERCE
Commerce will hold elections for both its city council and school board this year, along with a special election to fill an unexpired school board position.
Qualifying for the general election and special election will be held at Commerce City Hall, 27 Sycamore Street, Commerce, beginning on Monday, Aug. 19, at 8:30 a.m. and ending on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
Commerce City Council seats up for election include:
•Mayor — currently held by Clark Hill
•City council seat, Ward III — currently held by Mark Fitzpatrick
•City council seat, Ward IV — Bobby Redmon
•City council seat, Ward V — Johnny Eubanks
The qualifying fee for the mayor's position is $126 and the fee for the council positions is $81.
Commerce Board of Education seats up for election are:
•School board, District III — Bill Davis
•School board, District IV — Rodney Gary
•School board, District V — Paul Sargent
•Special election school board, District II — for the unexpired term of Kyle Moore.
The qualifying fee for school board seats is $72.
HOSCHTON
Qualifying for two Hoschton City Council seats will be held Monday, Aug. 19, beginning at 8:30 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 4:30 p.m.
Seats up for election are city council Post 5 and Post 6, currently held by Susan Powers and Mindi Kiewert, respectively.
The qualifying fee is $18.
Qualifying will be held at Hoschton City Hall, 79 City Sq., Hoschton.
JEFFERSON
Qualifying for both the Jefferson City Council and Jefferson Board of Education will be held beginning Aug. 19 at 8:30 a.m. and ending Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson City Council seats up for election are:
•Council seat District 1 — currently held by Steve Kinney.
•Council seat District 3 — currently held by Jon Howell.
•Council seat District 5 — currently held by Don Kupis.
Qualifying fees for council seats are $75.
Between the General Election and a Special Election, all but one of the Jefferson Board of Education seats are up for grabs.
Seats up for election in the General Election are:
•School board District 1 — currently held by Angela D'Zamko.
•School Board District 3 — currently held by Willie Hughey.
•School Board District 5 — currently held by Guy Dean Benson.
Seats up for election in the Special Election (also held Nov. 5) are the unexpired terms of Janice Wilbanks and the late Derrell Crowe:
•School Board District 2 — currently held by Brantley Porter.
•School Board District 4 — currently held by Lisa Richmond.
Qualifying fees for the school board seats are $36.
MAYSVILLE
Qualifying in Maysville is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19, through Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 226 South Main Street, Maysville.
Seats that are up for election are:
•Mayor — currently held by Richard Presley
•Council seat, Ward 2 — currently held by Junior Hardy
•Council seat, Ward 4 — currently held by Scott Harper
Qualifying fees are: mayor, $144; and council members, $72.
NICHOLSON
The City of Nicholson plans qualifying for three positions on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offices to be filled include:
•Mayor — currently held by Jan Webster.
•At-large city council — currently held by Lamar Watkins.
•At-large city council — currently held by Mike Barfield.
The qualifying fee for mayor is $144 and qualifying fee for the council seats is $72.
PENDERGRASS
The City of Pendergrass plans qualifying beginning Aug. 19 at 8:30 a.m. and ending Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m. Hours of qualifying each day are 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break.
Seats up for election are:
•Mayor — currently held by Melvin Tolbert
•Council seat — currently held by Harlan Robinson
•Council seat — currently held by Terrance May
The qualifying fee is $35.
Candidates must be a Pendergrass resident for at least two years prior to the Nov. 5 election. The candidate must be 21 years old and registered and qualified to vote in city elections.
TALMO
Qualifying for two Talmo City Council seats will be held from Wednesday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug. 23.
Seats up for election are city council Seat 1 and Seat 2.
The qualifying fee for each seat is $10.
