Hoschton again tables ethics ordinance change

Hoschton has again tabled changes to its ethics committee ordinance, raising criticism from some residents who said the city is stalling.
The Hoschton City Council began discussing changes to its ethics committee ordinance several months ago after a number of ethics complaints were filed against mayor Theresa Kenerly and mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland. Kenerly is accused of pulling a candidate for city administrator because he is black. Meanwhile in a story about the issue, Cleveland defended Kenerly and expressed his views against interracial marriage.
A push for ethics complaints resulted, with over 40 being filed against both Kenerly and Cleveland.
Since that time, the city has been working to amend its ethics committee ordinance.
Hoschton attorney Thomas Mitchell introduced the ordinance change in June, which would allow the city administrator to select a hearing officer for ethics complaints if the town clerk can’t “constitute a hearing board.” According to the proposed changes, the “hearing officer shall be a city or county attorney not representing Jackson County or any adjacent county...”
The changes were tabled in July and again tabled at the Aug. 5 meeting.
“We had the original ordinance set for the last meeting and there were some requests from the city council to amend some of those items,” said city administrator Dale Hall, who added the new draft was recently sent to the council.
Mitchell recommended the change be removed from the Aug. 5 agenda, adding the city is working to create a fair ordinance that minimizes avenues for challenge and is consistent with the city’s charter. The vote to remove the item was unanimous.
See the full story in the Aug. 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
