Softball: Lady Leopards open 2019 with 8-0 win

Kelby Cronic didn't have to wait long to get his first win as new head coach of the Banks County Lady Leopard softball team.
The Lady Leopards (1-0) behind Tybee Denton's 11-strikeout performance on the mound defeated Stephens County 8-0 Tuesday to open the 2019 season. The Lady Leopards will host North Hall on Thursday.
Kya Santiago and Madison Cronic recorded two hits and two RBIs apiece. Denton and Jill Martinet recorded one hit and one RBI apiece. Jewels Ayers also had one hit.
2019 SEASON PREVIEW
Coach: Kelby Cronic, first year
2018 record: 29-10
Key players: Tybee Denton, Kya Santiago, Brookely Lewis, Jill Martinet, Madison Cronic and Jewels Ayers
“These girls have the big-play capabilities both on offense and defense,” head coach Kelby Cronic said, “but it’s going to take everyone to win ball games, and I’m hoping a few more girls are going to step up and play some key roles throughout the season.”
Infielders: Jill Martinet (third base-utility), Brookely Lewis (catcher-infield), Shelby Speed (catcher), Chelsea Lewallen (first base), Madison Cronic (shortstop-second base), Jacy Ayers (infield-utility), Kylee Brooks (second base-utility), Lindsey Crawford (second base-utility), Jodie Hood (third base), Alexus Humphries (second base-third base), Marysa Rylee (shortstop-second base)
Outfielders: Kya Santiago (centerfield), Jewels Ayers (left field), MaKayla Benfield (right field), Kynlee Griffin (centerfield), Mallory Mason (outfielder), Laney Boswell (right field)
Pitchers: Tybee Denton, Jill Martinet, Lindsey Crawford, Jacy Ayers, Brylie Warner
Strengths: Cronic summed up the strengths in two words: experience and depth. The Lady Leopards return seven starters from the 2018 state runners-up.
“We have a very talented freshmen class and several returning players that add depth and experience from region and playoff games that know what it is like to be in big games, who aren’t nervous in pressure situations,” Cronic said. “... This is the first time I can remember when we had competition at all nine positions. Every day at practice is a battle for a starting role and the girls know it. It is great.
Weaknesses: Cronic also knows that with some younger players in key spots, “nerves” could factor into different situations.
“We have some freshmen who are going to play some big roles throughout the season,” he said. “They have the talent and ability, it’s just getting settled in, knowing that they can play at a high level. Even our older girls deal with it a little, and that’s fine. It let’s me know that the game means something for them.”
Region outlook: The Lady Leopards won the Region 8-AA crown in 2017 and made it back to the title game in 2018 but eventually fell to Social Circle, who also won the Class AA state title.
“We have a strong lineup and I’m excited to watch them perform and show what they have been working for this offseason,” Cronic said. “Rumor has it we are the team to beat and that’s tough when you have a bulls-eye on your back. Everyone is out to get you. So, we have to come out ready to play every game. If we do our job and play to the caliber of softball that we are capable of, and the standard that we have set for Banks County softball, we will be the team on top in the end.
Season outlook/team goals: Before finishing second in Class AA in 2018, the Lady Leopards took a step in 2017. After winning the region title, the Lady Leopards finished third in Class AA.
“I am looking forward to the season,” Cronic said. “With so many seniors and a large freshmen class, we are looking to the older girls to put up some big numbers so that we can give our younger girls as much playing experience as possible. This senior class is the most talented senior class, I think, Banks County has ever had. We have had great players in the past, but to have so many in one class is awesome for any coach. We have five girls already committed to play softball at the next level. I have told our girls to leave the program better than they found it. As far as season goals, the only way to leave it better than you found it is to win the last game.”
Softball: Lady Leopards open 2019 with 8-0 win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry