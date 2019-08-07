Baseball: Demeritte traded to Tigers, makes MLB debut

The past week has been a whirlwind one for former Winder-Barrow High School baseball standout Travis Demeritte.
In the middle of a strong season with the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate at Gwinnett, the 24-year-old outfielder was one of two Atlanta minor-league prospects traded July 31 to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for closer Shane Greene. On Aug. 1, Demeritte’s contract was selected by the Tigers, and he made his big-league debut Aug. 2, going 1-for-2 with a triple and two walks in a loss at Texas, the team that originally drafted him.
Demeritte went hitless Saturday and Sunday but had another hit Monday in his home debut at Comerica Park against the Chicago White Sox.
After putting together a record-setting high school career that included 32 home runs with the Bulldoggs, Demeritte was selected in the first round with the 30th overall pick of the 2013 draft by the Rangers as a second baseman. He hit 25 home runs in his first full minor-league season at Low-A Hickory in 2014 and had 25 more for High-A High Desert in 2016 before being traded in July of that year to the Braves.
Demeritte, who moved to the outfield in the Atlanta organization, was enjoying a bounce-back 2019 campaign and was hitting .286 with a .387 on-base percentage, .944 OPS, 20 homers and 74 RBIs for the Stripers. But the Braves, in need of a closer, acquired the all-star Greene and sent Demeritte and pitcher Joey Wentz back in the deal.
The change of scenery has afforded Demeritte the opportunity to realize his lifelong dream.
“Initially, when I went out there for the first time, it was my first time being on a major league baseball field in a major league baseball game,” Demeritte told the Detroit Free Press following his debut at Texas. “So at that moment, I just kind of looked around and took a deep breath and said, ‘It’s time to play ball.’”
Demeritte flew out to right field in his first plate appearance, then drew a walk, then hit the triple in his third trip to the plate. His leadoff walk in the ninth-inning helped the Tigers nearly erase a four-run deficit.
“(Demeritte) had a great day,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire told the Free Press. “It looked like he was pretty doggone calm and had some great at-bats.”
