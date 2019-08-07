Softball: Wildcats shut out Jefferson

The Apalachee High School softball team got its 2019 season off to a strong start, shutting out a quality opponent on the road.
Junior Emily Hodnett had two hits, a pair of doubles and three RBIs and pitched 5 1/3 scoreless frames as the Wildcats blanked Jefferson 8-0 in six innings in a run rule-shortened contest.
Hodnett was dominant in the circle, striking out 10 batters with no walks and scattering just three hits. Katelyn Flanders worked the final two-thirds of an inning to close it out.
Hodnett got Apalachee on the board early with an RBI double in the top of the first that scored catcher Madyson Coe.
Hodnett drew a two-out walk in the third and then scored on a Morgan Reynolds double to make it 2-0, and the Wildcats broke it open with four more runs in the fourth. Alexis Griffith had an RBI double in the inning, another run scored on an error, and then Hodnett hit a two-run double to extend the lead to 6-0. The Wildcats added two more in the sixth. Coe led the way at the plate for Apalachee, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple, walk and two RBIs.
Apalachee was scheduled to visit Jackson County on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and will face Calluha Creek and Milton at Peachtree Ridge on Saturday, Aug. 10, before playing its home opener Monday, Aug. 12, against Mountain View at 6 p.m..
The Wildcats, the defending GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA champions, will play their region opener Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Lanier, beginning at 6 p.m.
