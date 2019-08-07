Softball: WBHS falls to Oconee in season opener

In many ways, it was a typical first game of a new season for the Winder-Barrow High School softball team Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The Bulldoggs were not able to take advantage of all of their scoring opportunities and had some defensive miscues as well. As a result, visiting Oconee County left with a 10-5 win. The Warriors used a five-run fourth inning and then added three more in the sixth to hold off a WBHS rally attempt.
“We were bunted to death,” Bulldoggs coach Lee Smoak said. “Our defensive execution was not there today.”
Oconee County was able to bunt runners on base numerous times in the contest and it played a role in the Lady Warriors compiling 10 runs.
“I was disappointed with the little things we did not do defensively,” Smoak said. “It was nothing major but little things add up.”
WBHS (0-1) used three pitchers in Tuesday’s game. Jasmine Roberts earned the start while Alisah Lopez and Sara Coughlin worked in relief.
“We are going to have to score more than five runs a game this season to be successful,” Smoak said.
The Bulldoggs took a 1-0 lead after the first inning when Bekah Freeman had an RBI double.
Oconee County evened the score in the top of the second and took a 2-1 lead in the third.
WBHS answered with a run in the bottom of the third when Freeman drove in Abby Polk.
A five-run fourth by Oconee County gave the Lady Warriors what seemed like a comfortable 7-2 lead. The Bulldoggs, however, climbed back into the contest by pushing three runs across in the bottom of the fifth.
The sixth-inning rally began with two outs as Carlee Schotter lined a single, followed by a hit from Rachel Harwell. Kendal Miller then picked up an RBI, followed by a two-run double by Marissa Metz.
Oconee County added three more runs in the sixth to push its advantage to five. WBHS was not able to score in either the sixth or seventh.
Senior Kayla Orrell went the distance for the Warriors, allowing seven hits and walking none.
Smoak said his team is very young this season with two seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and three freshmen in the starting lineup.
“Our overall depth is a little better but we are actually younger than we were last year,” he said.
Monday’s scheduled opener against Monroe Area was rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader on Sept. 3 in Winder beginning at 4 p.m.
The Bulldoggs will host Walnut Grove Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. The game was initially scheduled to be on the road, but the location was changed due to work being done on Walnut Grove’s field.
WBHS will also host East Jackson on Monday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. before opening its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA schedule Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Dacula with a 5:55 p.m. start.
