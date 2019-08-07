Sherry Ann Cheney Hague (6-26-2019)

Sherry Ann Cheney Hague was born on February 20, 1949, and passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019.
She was a beautiful, generous, loving and kind companion, mother, grandmother, aunt, "sister-friend," cousin and friend. She lived a full life and was loved deeply by those who had the pleasure to know her.
She leaves behind a loving companion, Walter J.R. Ollis; four daughters, Monica, Meredith, Amanda and Allison; and one stepson, Andy. Sherry had one niece, two nephews, seven grandsons and one granddaughter.
She is missed by her family and her groups of friends affectionately called "The Steel Gardenias" and "The Orange Blossoms," along with countless other friends, most that she loved like a sister or family. Sherry spent her life loving others and is a wonderful example of a life well lived.
Celebration of Life: Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2-6:00 p.m. at the Braselton Event Center in Braselton.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St., Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga., 30517, is in charge of local arrangements in cooperation with the Braselton Event Center
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
