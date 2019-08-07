Sherry Ann Cheney Hague (6-26-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, August 7. 2019
Sherry Ann Cheney Hague was born on February 20, 1949, and passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019.

She was a beautiful, generous, loving and kind companion, mother, grandmother, aunt, "sister-friend," cousin and friend. She lived a full life and was loved deeply by those who had the pleasure to know her.

She leaves behind a loving companion, Walter J.R. Ollis; four daughters, Monica, Meredith, Amanda and Allison; and one stepson, Andy. Sherry had one niece, two nephews, seven grandsons and one granddaughter.

She is missed by her family and her groups of friends affectionately called "The Steel Gardenias" and "The Orange Blossoms," along with countless other friends, most that she loved like a sister or family. Sherry spent her life loving others and is a wonderful example of a life well lived.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 2-6:00 p.m. at the Braselton Event Center in Braselton.

Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St., Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga., 30517, is in charge of local arrangements in cooperation with the Braselton Event Center

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.