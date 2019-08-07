Homer again discusses golf course roads

The question of roads in the Chimney Oaks subdivision continue to generate discussion at Homer City Council meetings.
Council member James Dumas raised the issue at a work session Tuesday, Aug. 6, saying he has “heard several times” that the golf course owners would like to make the development a “private, gated community.”
Brad Day, representing the owners, has told the council they would like to have the city take the responsibility for the roads.
When council members balked and said they would not vote to accept the roads without proof of meeting state standards, Day said the owners would like to be “de-annexed” from the city.
A private meeting with Mayor Doug Cheek, Dumas, Day and two county commissioners, David Duncan and Charles Turk, was held in July and the subject has not been raised by the owners since.
Day did not attend the work session.
Dumas said he would be okay with the development of a private community – and the owners and then the property owners – taking responsibility for the roads.
However, he added, the city needs “verification” that is going to occur or it needs to be receiving engineering reports on soil compaction and erosion as the roads are developed.
He said one document said the engineering firm of Patrick & Associates would not be responsible for those reports.
Cliff Hill, the fire chief and a council member, distributed photos of the subdivision roads, which he said show problems that would have to be corrected, including digging up pavement and making repairs.
