FOOTBALL: Dragons to face Division-I talent in scrimmage with Denmark

A team that wasn't able to play a scrimmage game last year has lined up quite the preseason test for itself this time around.
Jefferson will scrimmage a budding Denmark program stocked with Division I-FBS level star power on the road Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.
“Everyone you talk to says they’re going to be one of the better teams in the state,” Jefferson head coach Gene Cathcart said. “They’re kind of a popular pick to kind of be the team that makes a deep run in their classification, even in their very talented region.”
Denmark already has three players committed to Power 5 Conference schools.
The Danes, who went 5-5 in their inaugural year of 2018, boast an Auburn commit at quarterback in Aaron McLaughlin. The 6-foot-4 McLaughlin played at Class AAAAA power Buford for two seasons before transferring to Denmark. He threw for 1,403 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.
Denmark was already armed with a standout quarterback, Ben Whitlock. Whitlock threw for 2,713 yards and 26 touchdowns last year in the Dane’s spread offense.
The Danes’ signal callers will look to get the ball into the hands of star receiver Ze’Vian Capers, who has also committed to Auburn. The 6-foot-4 Capers had 60 receptions for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.
Denmark’s star power extends to running back with Virginia Tech commit Jordan Brunson. Brunson ran for 935 yards with 15 touchdowns last year as a junior while playing for South Forsyth.
Defensively, linebacker Nick Carozza has committed to Eastern Kentucky.
The scrimmage against Class AAAA Denmark comes in advance of Jefferson’s Aug. 23 season opener at home against Oconee County, which features LSU quarterback commit Max Johnson.
“Facing an SEC quarterback (in the scrimmage against Denmark) and then opening the season with an LSU commitment at quarterback should be some good preparation for us,” Cathcart said. “We’ll be able to see kind of quickly where we are as a football team.”
Cathcart hopes to see more offensive consistency out of his team in this scrimmage. Jefferson, which went 8-3 last year, has now had a year’s worth of experience running the triple option after changing offenses last year.
“We certainly want to have taken a step forward offensively,” Cathcart said, “even though statistically, there was a lot of good last year, we need to be more consistent.”
Defensively, Cathcart wants to see how his team can limit big plays against a Denmark team with an assortment of weapons. Meanwhile, Jefferson’s special teams have gone through transition with the graduation of four-year starters at place kicker (Hayden Kilgore) and long snapper (Seth Glausier). Though special teams won’t be live Saturday, the scrimmage will provide something of an indicator of the progress of the kicking game.
Perhaps most importantly, Jefferson will benefit from a game-type scenario before having to play an actual game after missing out on an opportunity in 2018. Last year’s scrimmage at Walhalla (S.C.) was cancelled due to weather concerns.
“It’s important to us this year that we’re able to simulate the emotion and the adrenaline and intensity of live competition,” Cathcart said. “Certainly, that’s one of the things that hurt us last year by not having that opportunity.”
Certain things can’t be simulated in practice, Cathcart said.
“There’s just something unique about being in that game flow and that game moment, and it’s a different type of drain on the young man,” he said. “So, we certainly want to be in as game-like a situation as we can for our guys.”
