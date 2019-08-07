Jefferson volleyball preview

•Coach: Brittani Lawrence, fourth year
•2018 record: 20-13
•Returning starters: Maddie Grace Smith, So. (setter); JoJo Smith, Jr. (outside hitter); Mac Fowler, Sr. (middle blocker), Abby Howard, Jr., (middle blocker), Margo Perry, Sr. (right side hitter), Sophia Sopher, So. (libero)
•Other key contributors: Megan Hanlin, Sr. (setter), Mik Fowler, Sr. (right side hitter), Annabell Cox, Jr. (outside hitter), Janiah Rakestraw, Sr. (right side hitter); Bailey Williams, Jr. (defensive specialist); Kamdyn Hendrix, Fr. (defensive specialist).; Mia Mingus, So. (defensive specialist)
•Strengths: Jefferson lost just three seniors from last year’s 20-win, Sweet 16 team, leaving much of that roster still intact. That’s created a great deal of team unity, according to coach Brittani Lawrence. “It’s great to have a lot of players back. This is a group that has some of the strongest chemistry that I’ve ever seen,” she said. Jefferson has five seniors on the roster. Among the Dragons’ returning players is junior JoJo Smith. Smith, who is also a state high-jump champion in track and field, produced a stat line last year that included 191 kills, 58 aces, 29 blocks, 208 digs. She ranked second on the team in kills, blocks and digs and first in aces. Sophia Stopher returns after recording a team-leading 232 digs last year as does Abby Howard, who led Jefferson with 43 blocks in 2018. Maddie Grace Smith returns at setter after tallying 216 assists last year.
•Weaknesses: Lawrence said the team is fine-tuning its passing and rotations. “With 14 players on this team, we’re trying to figure out ‘What block do we want to run, what defense do we want to run?’” The coach has also shaken up the team’s serve-receive. “They’re out of their comfort zone, but they’re learning how to shine outside of their comfort zone,” Lawrence said. “We’re trying to let confidence take over and just play the game and stop worrying about the little minor details.”
•Area outlook: Jefferson finished second in a highly-competitive 8-AAA last year. The Dragons, Morgan County and Jackson County all contended for the area title a year ago with Morgan County emerging as the No. 1 seed out of 8-AAA. Lawrence said winning the area title is always a team goal, “no matter what area we’re in.”
•Season outlook/goals: Jefferson just missed a trip to the Elite Eight last year with a tight, five-set loss at North Hall in the Sweet 16. Lawrence hasn’t forgotten it. “That game is still on replay in my head constantly.” Jefferson looks to use that loss for motivation this season. “They know that just heartbreaking feeling of being so close, but yet so far, so I think that’s also fueled our fire a little bit,” she said. Lawrence noted that her players “put in countless hours this summer” to get ready for the season and have stayed after practice to get in extra reps. “I know that will be obvious out on the court,” she said.
