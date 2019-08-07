Jackson Co. volleyball preview

•Coach: Jeff White, second year
•2018 record: 24-15
•Returning starters: Kylee Zimmer, Sr. (setter); Cara Wells, Sr. (outside hitter); Gracie Herrin, So. (middle blocker); Katie Hitt, Sr. (middle blocker); Megan Pontsler, Sr. (right side hitter).
•Other key contributors: Carys Thao, So. (outside hitter); Cadence Thao, Fr. (libero); Gia Moua, Sr. (outside hitter, defensive specialist); Kait Harris, Sr. (outside hitter, middle blocker); Sarah Campbell, Sr. (middle blocker, outside hitter)
•Strengths: Jackson County returns first-team all-area setter Kylee Zimmer, which coach Jeff White said is “a huge deal.” She recorded 409 assists last season on a team that reached the Elite Eight. Zimmer could play college volleyball as a libero but is needed by the Panthers to set up the offense. Cara Wells also returns after recording 180 kills a year ago. The Panthers’ 10-player roster features six seniors. “We’ve got a solid team,” White said. “We’ve got some good returning players.” Younger players like Carys Thao, a sophomore who played junior varsity volleyball last year, could be a major factor on this year’s squad as an outside hitter. “She’s going to be our No. 1 outside hitter this year,” White said of Thao. “That’s pretty awesome that you can bring a girl up from JV, who’s playing really well right now as a sophomore.” Overall, the team plays strong defense, according to White, and serves the ball well, which will help keep opposing teams out-of-system.
•Weaknesses: Like last year, Jackson County lacks height, which means this team is unlikely to record many blocks. The Panthers will try to compensate for that with accurate serving to keep teams out-of-system and limit their opportunities at the net, lessening the need for blocks. The team’s hitters are also improving their ability to hit around opponents’ blocks.
•Area outlook: Jackson County was in the thick of the area title race last year, splitting with 8-AAA champion Morgan County and dropping two close matches to area runner-up Jefferson, both on the road. White said the area schedule “should be a lot of fun and a good experience. It’s anybody’s game. There’s no clear-cut team that’s dominant.”
•Season outlook/goals: Jackson County is coming off back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight and seeks at least a third-straight trip to the quarterfinals this fall. “I think we have the talent to go to the Elite Eight again, if not farther … but you never know who you’re going to get matched up with,” White said. White added that the tough area schedule readies 8-AAA teams for the state playoffs. The top four teams advance to state. “You just hope you get in the top four,” White said.
