Barrow County announces federal emergency food, shelter program funds

Barrow County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
According to a news release, Barrow County has been chosen to receive $4,353 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.
The board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country, the release said.
A local board made up of volunteers and government representatives will determine how the funds awarded to Barrow County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board, according to the release.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Gwen Hill at 678-425-6605 or gwenh@hillsace.com for an application.
The deadline for application submission is Thursday, Aug. 15, at noon at the Project Adam Outpatient Office, 112 Lanthier St., Winder.
