Judge rules for plaintiff in Statham case

A federal judge’s order in a case against the City of Statham and individual defendants is favorable to the plaintiff, Anthony Wayne Hardigree, in the case.
The order was filed July 30 after senior judge Richard Story issued his 60-page order.
The case is Hardigree vs. Marc Lofton, former Statham police officer; City of Statham; Garrett Smith, a Georgia State trooper; and Chad Norris, a Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
The case involved the officers knocking on the door of a trailer owned by Hardigree’s sister. Hardigree refused entry to the officers, saying he did not own the trailer.
The officers entered the trailer when Hardigree turned to go into the trailer and Norris “shouted ’10-10,’” the code for a fight in progress. Lofton entered the trailer, followed by Norris. Lofton used his taser on Hardigree during the argument. The suit says Hardigree was tased three times.
Hardigree was handcuffed, arrested and charged with simple assault and battery, disorderly conduct and obstructing law enforcement officers. The charges were dismissed Jan. 9, 2017.
The officers said they were conducting a drug investigation of Anthony “Antman” Rodgers and they saw his SUV outside the trailer after losing it for a few minutes.
Rogers and a woman were arrested and officers found about 29 grams of methamphetamine, some marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in the search of the Ford Explorer.
