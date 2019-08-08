Volleyball: Senior-heavy Knights eye region crown

Bethlehem Christian Academy’s volleyball team took a big step last season, finishing 18-6 and advancing to the GISA state quarterfinals, and coach Karen Carlyle is hopeful the Knights will build off that performance this season.
Despite losing four seniors and three key starters to graduation, Carlyle is feeling optimistic about her team’s chances at winning the Region 4 championship and advancing further in the postseason and said she has been “very encouraged” by the team’s progress in the offseason. That included a trip to a team camp at Auburn University in July, which Carlyle said helped her players focus on “the little details of the game.”
“The girls have been working hard in the weight room and conditioning this summer, and I definitely see them getting stronger,” said Carlyle, whose team of nine seniors and four juniors opens its season Thursday, Aug. 8, at home against Trinity Prep before taking part Aug. 10 in the highly-competitive Queen of the Court tournament — co-hosted by Apalachee, Winder-Barrow, Dacula and Loganville. “I think what makes me most excited about this season is the commitment these girls have made to their goals. They have their eyes set on a region championship and returning to the state playoffs. With their determination and hard work, I’m not sure there will be many teams in our league who will be able to stop them. We have been working this summer on the little details which result in us making big plays.”
The steep competition early will allow Carlyle to see which players can fill the production void left by three graduated players who were Mainstreet Newspapers all-area selections last fall.
