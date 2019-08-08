Mary Lois Eterno (8-6-2019)

HOMER - Mary Lois Eterno, 92, Homer, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Mrs. Eterno was born in Swannanoa, N.C., a daughter to the late Raleigh Newton Jones and the late Rosa Adams Jones. Mrs. Eterno was a member of the St. Catherine’s Labouré Catholic Church in Jefferson, where she was a member of the Ladies’ Guild, the Church Choir, and was a member of the Bereavement Support Group of St. Mark Catholic Church in Clarkesville. Mrs. Eterno was a department manager at Gibson’s in Gainesville and was a librarian in the Banks County Library.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eterno was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Eterno; her son, Vincent Eterno; sister, Euretha Richez; and brothers, Hoyt Jones and George Conley Jones.
Survivors include her daughters, Francine Salvatore, Washington, Mich., Jennifer Hinson, Cornelia, and Rose Adams, Maysville; in-laws, Dr. Wallace Hinson, Cornelia, Gary Adams, Maysville, and Jim Salvatore, Washington, Mich.; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Mass: Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the St. Catherine’s Labouré Catholic Church in Jefferson, with Father Richard Tibbetts officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 9, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. A Rosary Service will be held on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church Cemetery Fund, 180 Elrod Rd., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, and, per Mrs. Eterno’s request, she would like everyone to please attend the Church of their choice this Sunday.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
