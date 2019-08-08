VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Senior led Raiders target third-straight playoff appearance

The senior class of the Madison County volleyball team are already one of the best in school history, having become the first to visit the playoffs two years in a row.
They can make even more history this season with a third-straight trip. But head coach Kyle Cooper says that’s only the beginning of his goals for this team, and if his team can quickly recover from injuries, he sees no reason why they can’t achieve those goals in 2019.
“We’ve got four returning seniors who’ve all put in a lot of work for us in matches last year,” Cooper said. “The biggest thing for that group to reach their full potential is getting everybody healthy. We have a couple injuries right now that are stopping a couple of our key players from being at 100-percent.
For the rest of the story, see the August 8 edition of the Madison County Journal
