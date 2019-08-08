VOLLEYBALL: Red Raiders fall to Habersham, recover to beat Jackson Co.

The 2019 volleyball season started Thursday night with a less-than-ideal performance against Habersham Central. But the Madison County Red Raiders recovered to sweep Jackson County.
Habersham Central 2, Madison County 0 (25-19, 25-8)
The Red Raiders hung with Habersham in the first set, falling behind by as much as four points early before catching up to tie the game 12-12. Madison County never let Habersham extend their lead and they even took a momentary 16-15 lead. But after the Red Raiders knotted the game at 19-19, Habersham went on a 6-0 run to win the game 25-19. The second set was not as close as Habersham ran away with a 25-8 victory.
"The thing I told them before the game was that we didn't know what we were going into, so you have to go out there and compete in a manor that can't be compromised," said head coach Kyle Cooper. "We showed that in the first set. They are a strong team and we were just a totally different team passing wise in that second set.
"We got to see both teams we can be in that first match, luckily the team that we like came out in the second match."
MADISON COUNTY 2, JACKSON COUNTY 0 (25-20, 25-16)
Madison County quickly shed the loss to Habersham and played a much better pair of sets against the Jackson County. In the first set, the Red Raiders traded the lead with the Panthers a few times until they reached a 7-7 tie. The set was all Madison County from that point on as the Red Raiders started a 9-2 run to take a 16-9 lead. Madison County kept that buffer until the final point to win the first set 25-20.
The second set was never as close. Madison County jumped out to a 4-0 lead, before long had extended it to 10-3 and eventually led 19-10. Jackson County rallied to cut the lead to 19-14 with Madison County's best scorers stuck on the back row.
A sneaky poke over the net by Hayley Daniels on the edge of the court brought the rally to a halt. Vivian Hajdu joined the front line and Keri Janosik went to serve. With the new formation, Madison County built the lead back to 24-14 and won moments later 25-16.
"They [Jackson County] started to chip back here and there, but we never let them get on a run because we stayed up and stayed aggressive," Cooper said. "If we're getting great passes from those three [Janosik, Hadju and Jaye McPherson] on the back row we're going to get our sets that make our hitters better. If they can stay consistently passing, they can help the hitters on the front row. But you absolutely want to get Jaye on the front row.
"I was really proud of Keri because she started the night shaky on her serve. When we needed her at the end to push to a win, she was consistent and got four or five in for us in a row and made it tough on them. They may have got one swing off one of her serves."
GAME NOTES: HAJDU IMPRESSIVE IN DEBUT
Cooper called freshman Vivian Hajdu a newcomer to watch this season and she certainly didn't let his words fall in vein as she played well in all areas of the court. With Emma Walsh limited and completely banned from swinging due to a labrum issue, Hajdu playing well is a huge plus for the Red Raiders.
"She had moments where she showed her great athletic ability and made great decisions front row and back row," Cooper said. "There are a few things she continues to do as a freshman, little things like letting the ball get behind her when trying to take a swing. When she gets consistent on everything, she's going to be phenomenal."
WALSH STILL PRODUCTIVE: While Walsh can't swing, she was cleared to play Tuesday and still found ways to help the team win. Right now, she's playing almost exclusively on the back row, and cannot serve, but she can still make digs and passes.
For more Madison County volleyball coverage, see the August 15 edition of the Madison County Journal
