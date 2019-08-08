Kristin Croteau perhaps couldn’t have picked a better time to earn her first coaching win.
The Jackson County softball team downed the defending state champions Thursday, rallying for a 4-3 win at home over Franklin County in the Region 8-AAA opener.
Abby Harrell supplied the go-ahead hit in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Panthers held off the Lions in the top of the seventh inning to move to 1-1-1 on the year.
“We came together as a team,” Croteau said. “I couldn’t be more proud of every one of these girls. They kept on fighting, they never gave up and they fought to the end ... They did what we needed to do to win. It took everyone. It was a good team victory.”
Whitney Hulsey, who finished with three hits, tied the game 2-2 by lasering a two-run double in the bottom of the third inning.
“She’s a leader,” Croteau said. “She leads by example, and she just took in that moment and knew what she needed to do, and she got the job done.”
Three innings later, Harrell, a senior, put the Panthers ahead with a two-out RBI single, while additional run scored off a throwing error at home plate.
“A senior moment right there — she had confidence, we have confidence in her,” Croteau said. “She just executed.”
The Lions got one run back in the top of the seventh with a two-out RBI single, but Sara Beth Allen forced a groundout to third to end the game.
Allen threw a complete game for the win, striking out 11. That included working out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the top of the sixth. Allen recorded a strikeout, forced a fly out and then another strikeout to preserve a 2-2 tie.
“She keeps her composure, and she wants to win,” Croteau said of Allen. “Like I said, it’s a team thing. She knows the defense is behind her.”
With the win over the defending Class AAA champions, Jackson County earned a major early-season victory, as well as a key region victory.
Croteau said the win showed “that we can play with the best of them.”
Jackson County will travel to rival East Jackson Tuesday (5:30 p.m.) as the region schedule continues.
