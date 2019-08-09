Stephen Austin Morris (8-5-2019)

COMER - Our sweet and beloved Stephen Austin Morris, 23, Comer, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Morris was born in Athens, on January 19, 1996, son of Lynn Chantel Brooks Mathews, Comer, and the late Stephen Gerald Morris. He was a 2014 graduate of Madison County High School and was an HVAC technician/installer having worked with D & D Heating and Air.
Austin had a deep love for his family, and cherished the time they spent together. He was always comical; never failing to bring laughter to those around him. His infectious smile could turn a bad day into a great one with just one joke. He was eager to make people happy and just wanted to see them smile. Austin was a very intelligent individual and extremely hard working. He was an outdoorsman, an avid fisherman, especially when it came to trout fishing. He really enjoyed going to Helen with his mom and brother; and also enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and football. He was a believer in God. Austin loved so many, and was loved by so many more. He had an energy that with just one encounter with him, you would remember him for life. Austin had so much goodness and brought so much happiness to others. The world is a lesser place without this young man.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Judy Diane Loggins "Grandma"; and great grandparents, Nell Presley Brooks “Mamaw” and John Brooks “Papa John," and Nell Morris “Granny Nell.”
Survivors include his mother, Lynn Mathews, Comer; step-father, Greg Mathews, Comer; brother, Tyler Bridges (Beth), Dewy Rose; sister, Celsey Morris, Colbert; and step-grandfather, Wayne Loggins "Papa,"Danielsville; many cousins and friends.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Reggie Vaughn officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family will start receiving visitors at the residence of Lynn Mathews beginning Friday, August 9, 2019, at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pruitt Funeral Home, to help defray funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Stephen Austin Morris (8-5-2019)
