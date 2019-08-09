Bridges: Remembering Harley Race, a legitimate tough man

Professional wrestling lost a true legend with the passing of Harley Race in recent days.
Race, who was an eight-time National Wrestling Alliance world champion, wasn’t big on gimmicks. He simply went into the ring and competed.
From my earliest memories of him, Race seemed like a very tough man, someone you wouldn’t want to mess with. Of course, working in a profession where nothing was ever as it appeared one didn’t know just how tough Race truly was or wasn’t.
Years later I would read numerous details of just how Race was a legitimate fight shooter and someone other wrestlers, regardless of how tough they thought they were, would not cross.
In reality that was why Race was the NWA champion. Promoters knew they had to have someone inside the ring who could protect the belt if a challenger didn’t want to cooperate with what needed to be done.
It would happen from time to time. It’s why decades ago wrestling champions had to be someone who could legitimately outwrestle (or outfight) their opponent. Every now and then an opponent would try to mess up what had been planned for the finish of a match. That’s when the champion had to be able to keep his opponent in line.
It’s the reason Lou Thesz was world champion numerous times and even Ed “Strangler” Lewis before that dating back to the 1920s and 1930s.
Race began wrestling long before I was even born. He entered the ring professionally at age 16. He made a name for himself in the American Wrestling Association out of Minnesota. He and Larry Henning were tag team champions and a successful duo for years.
In the early 1970s Race would win the NWA world title for the first of eight times. During this time, being NWA champion was the most prestigious honor for a professional wrestler.
As champion, Race would travel the country and the world going from territory to territory wrestling that area’s top stars. It was always a big deal when the champion would be in town.
Race was never big on gimmicks. Even his robes were nothing fancy, often just displaying his name on the back.
I don’t remember him even using entrance music.
Some of his matches in Japan against Dory Funk are still considered classics of today. He had a long running feud with Dusty Rhodes which covered Florida and Missouri.
Race headlined the first Starrcade event in 1983 where he lost the belt to Ric Flair. The torch was being passed but Race and Flair would switch the title during an overseas trip to give Race a then record eight world titles.
Around 1984, Vince McMahon decided to take his World Wrestling Federation promotion, based in the Northeast, national. He invaded areas which had been off limits and signed the top stars from the other territories.
Race, who was still one of the top names and stars in the NWA, tried to fight McMahon’s planned expansion. When the WWF promoted a show in St. Louis Race showed up. To him it was his home turf. WWF officials, some former wrestlers and legit tough men themselves, knew better than to try and physically remove Race who was also reportedly brandishing a handgun.
During the show Race went into the ring and acknowledged the crowd to a large applause. Eventually McMahon’s expansion defied the odds and actually worked.
In 1986 realizing he had little choice Race signed with the WWF and went on a final run. He would have a series of matches with WWF champion Hulk Hogan and won a tournament called King of the Ring.
Always a no-frills type, Race was saddled with a “king” gimmick complete with crown and robe. It was silly but Race admitted later the pay was good.
After suffering a legit injury in a match with Hogan, Race’s in-the-ring days were about over. He still wrestled occasionally but by the early 1990s he moved into being a manager.
Up until his death, Race remained involved with his profession running a small promotion in Missouri. He helped train wrestling prospects and remained as respected as ever.
If it had been around in his prime, MMA would have been a sport Race could have competed in. His toughness was not a gimmick as anyone who tried to double cross him learned the hard way.
Race was a member of the first class inducted into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame. He was a true legend of professional wrestling, always a rugged competitor inside the squared circle and someone that was always respected by fellow grapplers and fans alike.
