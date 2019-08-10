FOOTBALL: Red Raiders battle Loganville to tie in scrimmage

Madison County opened the 2019 football season Friday night with a scrimmage on the road against Loganville, featuring three quarters of varsity play and a quarter for junior varsity.


Both units were evenly matched and the score reflected the parody, a 20-20 tie at the end of regulation and a 13-13 tie when the JV teams relieved their varsity teammates. But Madison County head coach Chris Smith wasn’t looking for a result, he was looking for improvement over last August and he believes he saw the improvement Friday.
“I think we did some very good things,” Smith said. “I think offensively we were a couple of missed assignments, a few tiny miscues, from this being a totally different game. We could have easily put two more scores up. Effort was not the issue tonight. We have fumbles on pitches that could be big plays, but we mishandled the football. We miss a couple of blocks on a couple of plays that affected the plays.
“Defensively we misaligned a couple of times. We didn’t do a good job of getting our hands on receivers at times. But overall, as far as effort goes and enthusiasm, I thought we did a great job.”

For the rest of the story, see the August 15 edition of the Madison County Journal
