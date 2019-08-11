Two charged in separate child molestation cases

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Sunday, August 11. 2019
Two people faced charges of child molestation in Madison County recently.

On Aug. 2, James Marcus Long, 56, was charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, incest, rape and statutory rape.

The victim was a female under the age of 14 who lived in the same household as Long did when the incidents began in 2015.

Patton said they became aware of the crimes when a report was made to the University of Georgia police.

Amanda Rossi Estes, 40, of Hartwell, was also arrested last week on charges of child molestation and cruelty to children (felony).

Patton said she was charged due to the fact that she reportedly had knowledge that a child was being molested by her husband, Michael Paul Estes, 42, of Hull, who was previously arrested. Ms. Estes did not report the molestation or act to protect the child, according to Patton.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.