Two people faced charges of child molestation in Madison County recently.
On Aug. 2, James Marcus Long, 56, was charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, incest, rape and statutory rape.
The victim was a female under the age of 14 who lived in the same household as Long did when the incidents began in 2015.
Patton said they became aware of the crimes when a report was made to the University of Georgia police.
Amanda Rossi Estes, 40, of Hartwell, was also arrested last week on charges of child molestation and cruelty to children (felony).
Patton said she was charged due to the fact that she reportedly had knowledge that a child was being molested by her husband, Michael Paul Estes, 42, of Hull, who was previously arrested. Ms. Estes did not report the molestation or act to protect the child, according to Patton.
Two charged in separate child molestation cases
