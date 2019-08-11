Madison Co. mostly above state average in testing

State standardized testing results for the winter of 2018 and spring of 2019 show that Madison County schools, for the most part, did better on the battery of tests than the overall state results.
The results, known collectively as Milestones, measure a wide variety of subject matter in Georgia elementary, middle and high schools. The results show the testing results across a spectrum, from “beginning learner” (essentially failure), to “distinguished learner” (advanced.)
Although designed to measure individual student abilities, the results are also compiled by school and grade level in an effort to give parents and local and state leaders a sense of how individual schools and school systems are achieving.
Some of the results are for end-of-grade testing while others are end-of-course tests.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Each of Madison County’s five elementary schools bettered the state average at the third grade level in English language arts and math, with Ila Elementary School having the lowest below grade level or “beginning learner” percentage at 7.8 percent in language arts and 4.7 percent in math. Ila also had the lowest below grade level rate in reading at 12.5 percent. Colbert Elementary School was slightly above the state average in “below grade level” readers with 27.6 percent of students receiving that designation, compared to 27 percent statewide.
At the fifth grade level, 36.1 percent of Hull-Sanford Elementary test takers were “below grade level” compared to 27 percent statewide. In language arts, 36.1 percent of Hull-Sanford test takers were “beginning learners” compared to 24 percent statewide. Hull-Sanford bettered the state average in math, with 20.6 percent of students designated as “beginning learners,” compared to 24 percent across Georgia. Each of the other four elementary school’s fifth graders bettered the state average in reading, language arts and math. Ila Elementary’s fifth grade had the lowest percentage of “below grade level” test takers in reading at 18.7 percent and in language arts at 14.7 percent. Colbert Elementary had the lowest percentage of “beginning learners” in math at 5.2 percent.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Madison County Middle School eighth graders bettered the state average in every subject, with the class’s strongest showing in math, with just nine percent of students classified as “beginning learners” compared to 22 percent across Georgia. Other “beginning learner” percentages for MCMS eighth grades were as follows: 23.7 percent in reading (26 percent in Georgia), 16.7 in language arts (19 percent in Georgia), 24.1 percent in science (31 percent in Georgia), 17.6 in social studies (22 percent in Georgia).
HIGH SCHOOL
Madison County’s spring end-of-course results for ninth grade literature were slightly below the state average, with 14.7 percent of test takers “below grade level” compared to 13 percent in Georgia. Madison County was better than the state average in every other subject. In American literature, Madison County had 24.2 percent of test takers below grade level, compared to 25 percent statewide. Other results were as follows: Algebra 1, 24.2 percent at “beginning learner” (27 percent in Georgia); geometry, 19.2 percent at “beginning learner” (29 percent in Georgia); biology, 23.4 percent at “beginning learner” (29 percent in Georgia); economics, 17.2 percent at “beginning learner” (26 percent in Georgia); physical science, 0 percent at “beginning learner” (26 percent in Georgia). Eighty-seven students took the physical science test. None were classified as “beginning learner,” while 14.9 percent were classified as “developing learner.”
