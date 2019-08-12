Richard B. Gordon (8-10-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, August 12. 2019
HULL - Richard B. Gordon, 76, Hull, went to his heavenly home on August 10, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jimmie” August Gordon Jr. and Margaret Juanita Blount Gordon; two brothers, Marion Ohklers Gordon and James David Gordon; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He retired as an Athens Clarke County 9-1-1 supervisor, but his heart laid with the Athens Clarke County Fire Department. Mr. Gordon was a retired volunteer with Hull Fire Department and a retired member of the Georgia Firefighters Association.

Funeral service: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, East Chapel with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The interment will be in Oconee Hill cemetery.

The nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Survivors include: wife of 46 years, Ella Ruth Brown Gordon; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 238, Hull, Ga., 30646.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.