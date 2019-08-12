Richard B. Gordon (8-10-2019)

HULL - Richard B. Gordon, 76, Hull, went to his heavenly home on August 10, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jimmie” August Gordon Jr. and Margaret Juanita Blount Gordon; two brothers, Marion Ohklers Gordon and James David Gordon; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He retired as an Athens Clarke County 9-1-1 supervisor, but his heart laid with the Athens Clarke County Fire Department. Mr. Gordon was a retired volunteer with Hull Fire Department and a retired member of the Georgia Firefighters Association.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, East Chapel with the Rev. Randy Crowe officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The interment will be in Oconee Hill cemetery.
The nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Survivors include: wife of 46 years, Ella Ruth Brown Gordon; three brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 238, Hull, Ga., 30646.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
