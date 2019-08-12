Carolyn Carithers Morrow, 71, wife of 55 years to Billy Morrow, died Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Born in Greenville, S.C., Mrs. Morrow was the daughter of the late James Alfred Carithers and Donnie Mae Carithers.
In addition to her husband, survivors include two children, Lachele Morrow Jackson and Chad Morrow, both of Danielsville; sister, Betty Pritchett, Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren, Morgan (Ryan) Whitaker and Connor (Megan) Porter; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson Whitaker, Ainsley Whitaker and Addie Porter.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Carithers Morrow (8-8-2019)
