Sara M. Griffeth (8-11-2019)

DANIELSVILLE - Sara M. Griffeth, 88, Danielsville, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Born in Bowman, she was the daughter of the late Leo Roy McGarity and Ellis Montine McGee McGarity. Mrs. Griffeth retired from the University of Georgia where she was a secretary for over 34 years. She also served as a secretary for the Georgia Cattleman’s Association and was a longtime member of Moon’s Grove Baptist Church. Most importantly, she loved her family and her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Griffeth Jr.
Survivors include two sons, David Griffeth (Kelly) and Joe Griffeth (Katie); and four grandchildren, Jesse Griffeth, Lee Griffeth, Kristen Carvajal (José) and Samantha Gable (Taylor).
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Rev. Tom Dial officiating. Interment will follow at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jesse Griffeth, Lee Griffeth, Jason Griffeth, Tim Arthur, Taylor Gable and José Carvajal.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 7 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home and prior to the service on Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, Ga., 30328, or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla., 33607.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
