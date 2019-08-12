Mary “Linda” Howard Cleghorne (8-10-2019)

COLBERT - Mary “Linda” Howard Cleghorne, 72, Colbert, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Born on June 20, 1947, in Arcadia Desato, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Seth A. and Mary Lucy Ballard Howard. She was a homemaker and of the Protestant faith. She was preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-law, Fred (Louise) Howard, and Robert Howard; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Howard.
Survivors include her husband, Jerald Keith Cleghorne, of the residence; sons, Joseph Michael (Pam) Thomas, Jeffrey Martin (Angie) Thomas; daughter, Jana Michelle Thomas; grandchildren, Jonathan Mitchell Thomas, Joshua Miles Thomas, Justin Michael Thomas, Nicole Bridges, Jamie Howard-Hammil (Hunter); great-grandchildren, Carter Myles Thomas, Paislee and Pyeper Thomas, Braylin Thibodeau; step-children, Kevin, Marcus and Amy Cleghorne; step-grandchildren, Cole, Montana, Malaki and Zander; and great-granddaughter, Fiona; brother, Wayne Howard; sister, Sandy Howard (Jimmy) Thomas; and sister-in-law, Ethelene Howard.
Funeral service: Friday, August 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Hubert Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Cemetery.
Family to receive friend: Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
