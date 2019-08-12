STATHAM - Relle Grizzle Drewry, 92, Statham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
Mrs. Drewry is the daughter of the late J. H. Wall and Jurelle Martin Wall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Luke Drewry; brothers, James H. and Sidney G. Wall; sisters, Ruth W. McElroy and Emily Colvard; grandson, Collin Evans and great-grandson, Jackson James Weathers.
Mrs. Drewry was a dedicated homemaker throughout her life and she was a member of the Statham United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Drewry is survived by her sons; Wade Grizzle and Gary (Marsha) Grizzle, all of Statham; daughter, Shirlee (Wendell) Evans, Statham; grandchildren, Drew Kinsey, and Sam and Andrea Grizzle.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Ned Davis and her son Wade Grizzle officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Statham Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 12 until 2 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Relle Grizzle Drewry (8-11-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry