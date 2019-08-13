Donald Wayne King (8-12-2019)

LEXINGTON - Donald Wayne King, 76, Lexington, passed away on August 12, 2019.
He was born in the family home along the banks of the Broad River on January 7, 1943, to the late Bob and Frances King, Carlton. A 1961 graduate of Madison County High School, he then enlisted and served in the United States Navy from 1961-1965. Wayne retired in 2005, after working 34 years at Reliance Electric in Athens. Everyone that met Wayne never forgot him! He was an avid outdoorsman – loving to hunt and fish throughout his life. He was a member of the Lighthouse Methodist Church, Lexington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Madison King.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Mathews King, Lexington; three sons, Steven Bryson King (Tracey), Winterville, Matthew Jason King (Kendra), Watkinsville, and Cody Wayne King (Lacey), Lexington; grandchildren Karen Bufford (Brett), Bryson, Kamryn, Landon, Ollie Frances and Jeb King; great-grandchildren Hudson and Madison Grace Bufford.
Celebration of Wayne’s life: Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel on Lexington Road in Athens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 2 until 3 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. A reception will follow the service at the home of Steven and Tracey King, 360 Dudley Farm Rd., Winterville, Ga, 30683.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
