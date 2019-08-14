Sharon Thurman McCreery (8-13-2019)

JEFFERSON - Sharon Thurman McCreery, 77, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Mrs. McCreery was born in Atlanta, the daughter of the late William and Peggy Whitaker Thurman, was retired from Saint Mary’s Highland Hills Retirement Village and was a member of the Jefferson Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. McCreery is survived by her husband, William H. McCreery, Jefferson; son, James A. McCreery, Washington, D.C.; brother, William Thurman II, Thomaston; and a grandchild, Zoie Gwendolyn McCreery, Charleston, S.C.
Mrs. McCreery was cremated in accordance with her wishes and inurnment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at Evans Funeral Home, Sunday, August 11, 2019, 4:00 - 6:00 P.M..
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Sharon Thurman McCreery to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, Ga., 30604 or to one’s favorite foundation for the research of Ovarian or Pancreatic Cancer.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
