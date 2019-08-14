Two major projects fail to get green light

Two major Chateau Elan-area projects recently failed to get approval by town leaders.
The first request — which would allow townhomes and single-family units at Chateau Elan — will go back to the Braselton Planning Commission. The Braselton Town Council voted Aug. 12 to return the request to the planning commission after significant changes were made to the project.
The second request – for a mix of residential units and commercial space near the Publix on Hwy. 211 — was denied.
See the full story in the Aug. 14 issue of The Braselton News.
