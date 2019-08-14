Senior living, memory care proposed in Braselton

Braselton leaders recently took initial steps that would allow a senior living, assisted living and memory care development in town.

The Braselton Town Council approved a master plan amendment for The Village at Chateau Elan to add “specific allowable uses” for property on the corner of SR 211 and Thompson Mill Rd. on Aug. 12.

See the full story in the Aug. 14 issue of The Braselton News.
