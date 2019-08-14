Commerce school taxes going up

Wednesday, August 14. 2019
The Commerce school millage rate is going up two percent this year, largely to compensate for a decline in the value of commercial and industrial property in the city.

The Commerce Board of Education tentatively set the millage rate at 19.062 mills at its meeting Aug. 12. That's up from 18.694 mills last year.

