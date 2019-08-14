Commerce council takes wide-ranging look at future

Development of a new organization chart to have fewer people reporting directly to the city manager and a study of alternatives for expanding water and sewer services were top priorities for the Commerce City Council at its planning session Aug. 9-10

The council met for about eight hours between Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 10, and talked about topics from providing better customer service by city employees to how best to plan for housing and industrial growth in 20 years.

See the full story in the Aug. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
