All three school districts in Jackson County are gearing up to set their property tax millage rates amid a boom of growth in the county.
The Jackson County School System has tentatively set lower millage rate while the Commerce system has set a slightly higher tax rate for FY2020. The Jefferson School System has not yet taken action on its millage rate, but did discuss the matter at a recent board of education meeting.
Final approval of 2019 school tax rates for all three systems is expected to happen in September.
See the full story in the Aug. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Schools gearing up to set tax rates
