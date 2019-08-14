Schools gearing up to set tax rates

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, August 14. 2019
All three school districts in Jackson County are gearing up to set their property tax millage rates amid a boom of growth in the county.

The Jackson County School System has tentatively set lower millage rate while the Commerce system has set a slightly higher tax rate for FY2020. The Jefferson School System has not yet taken action on its millage rate, but did discuss the matter at a recent board of education meeting.

Final approval of 2019 school tax rates for all three systems is expected to happen in September.

See the full story in the Aug. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.