Some 14,000 students are enrolled throughout the three school systems in Jackson County.
The Jackson County School System is the county's largest with nearly 60 percent of the county's overall student population. As of August 7, 8,325 students were enrolled in the school system's 10 schools.
It is the first time the Jackson County system has topped the 8,000 mark for student enrollment. The system ended the 2019 school year with 7,952 students.
The City of Jefferson School System had 3,969 students as of Aug. 8.
The City of Commerce School System reported a total enrollment of 1,706 students.
See the full story in the Aug. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
14,000 students back in school
