Cross Country: BC ready for 2019 season

Boys
Top Returners: Griffin Stephens, Buck Ledford
Top Newcomers: Troy Loggins, Bryson Banister
Team Strengths: “The boys have two strong low-scorers from last years’ state meet in Stephens and Ledford,” head coach Will Foster said. “They are both returning All-State runners and will lead the team from the front. Behind them we have several runners who are developing into strong varsity scorers who will have the ability to close the time gap between themselves and our two leaders.”
Region Outlook: “The boys will seek to defend as region champions this year,” Foster said. “We beat Union County by one point last year, and they will be strong again this year, along with a young and eager team from Oglethorpe County. Our region is arguably the toughest region in the state, containing two of the top four teams in the state from last year.”
Season Outlook/Team Goals: “We want to build depth and concentrate on what we do each day and we feel the results will follow,” Foster said. “We have all the pieces to compete for the state title, but we have young and inexperienced runners who we will try and develop throughout the season. We will face tough competition in defending champs Union County as well as contenders like Oglethorpe, Jeff Davis and Armuchee. Individually, Griffin Stephens is the top returning athlete in (Class) AA and will be one of the favorites for the individual title along with Rogers from Bleckley County.”
Girls
Top Returners: Anna Parker, Destinie Martin
Top Newcomers: Taylor Cochran
Team Strengths: “I believe we will have a very tight group on the girls’ side,” Foster said. “We have varsity returners in Parker, Martin, Alli Clark, Jenna Reeves and Alessandra Olivares in addition to several young ladies who worked hard over the summer and have shown promise in the first couple of practices. I think we can post very low splits and keep that group together and at the front end of most races.”
Region Outlook: “The team has set a goal of defending as region champions and we will work towards that goal throughout the season,” Foster said. “We will face competition from Union County, who has the defending state champion and a strong supporting cast. Last year, the girls prevailed with a comfortable margin because of a tight team race and we will work to repeat that effort with a strong team performance.”
Season Outlook/Team Goals: “Throughout the season, we will work to develop the depth that we have on the girls’ side,” Foster said. “Parker and Martin are great leaders and will have the girls ready to compete as a team on November 2. We will work to build up the younger and more inexperienced runners throughout the season in order to keep that pack tight over (a) 5k in Carrollton at the state championship. If we can do that, we will be in contention for a high-podium position. We will need a tight team race to offset the formidable front runners of the defending champs, Bleckley County.”
