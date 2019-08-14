Football: Leopards head to Aquinas for scrimmage game

This Friday, the 2019 football season officially kicks off for the Banks County Leopards.
Though it isn’t a regular-season game, Friday night’s scrimmage will be simulated under game-type conditions, minus live special teams, like the Leopards will see next Friday when the season opens up at Jackson County.
The Leopards travel to Aquinas in Augusta for the team’s fall scrimmage game. The Leopards played Cherokee Bluff in a spring scrimmage earlier this year. The game is slated for a 7:30 kick.
“Our kids are excited right now,” head coach Jay Reid said of the upcoming scrimmage game. “It has been a pretty long summer. We got a couple of padded camps in, so they’ve had some competition.
“But the past couple of weeks have been us on us, so they’re excited to go down there and play against some other competition. We’re going to see what we can do with it.”
From Banks County to Aquinas, the ride will be roughly 120 miles. Reid called it a “haul” to get there, but he’s looking forward to the early road test to see how his players “respond” to the long trek.
“This will be the longest road trip we take as far as the regular season,” Reid said. “Seeing how our kids respond to that road trip is a big thing.
“As far as we’re concerned just to see how far we’ve (come) since the spring. I feel like we’ve come a long way. But, again, that’s without competition; so, being able to piece together some of our new things that we’ve been working on and seeing how well we respond to that in a game situation is another key for us.”
Banks County and Aquinas played last season in the season-opening scrimmage. Aquinas is coming off a 9-3 season in 2018.
