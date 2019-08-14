Dominant Start: Lady Leopards have perfect opening week

The Banks County Lady Leopards’ third win to start the 2019 season wasn’t like the first two.
Up 2-0 in the top of the seventh, the East Hall Lady Vikings scored two runs to tie and send the game into extra innings. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Jill Martinet faced a 3-2 count, but on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Martinet connected and plated the game-winning run as the Lady Leopards defeated East Hall 3-2.
The Lady Leopards started the season 3-0. Tuesday’s game vs. Commerce was moved to Friday.
The Lady Leopards totaled 10 hits against East Hall. Martinet had two hits and three RBIs, Madison Cronic had two hits and one RBI and Kylee Brooks had two hits. Four players had one hit apiece (Brookely Lewis, Chelsea Lewallen, Tybee Denton and Jacy Ayers).
On the mound, Denton allowed five hits, two earned runs and recorded 15 strikeouts. Through the first three games, Denton had 38 strikeouts.
Banks Co. 9, North Hall 0: Denton was dominant on the hill for the Lady Leopards. She recorded 12 strikeouts and gave up only two hits. North Hall committed four errors in the field, but the Lady Leopards’ bats found the mark. The team totaled 14 hits and five players had two hits apiece (Lewis, Lewallen, Kya Santiago, Ayers and Denton). Lewis’ three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth ended the game. She finished the game with three RBIs. The Lady Leopards got the scoring going in the bottom of the first when Santiago scored on a North Hall error. In the second, Kynlee Griffin scored on another North Hall error. The score was 2-0. The score was pushed to 3-0 in the third when Ayers singled and plated Katie Gooch. The Lady Leopards blew the game open in the fourth when Santiago tripled to bring home Lewallen and Ayers and push the lead to 5-0. Martinet followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Santiago and the lead was 6-0.
Banks Co. 8, Stephens Co. 0: First-year head coach Kelby Cronic didn’t have to wait long to get his first win as new head coach as the Lady Leopards, behind Denton’s 11-strikeout performance, defeated Stephens County 8-0 to open the 2019 season. Santiago and Cronic recorded two hits and two RBIs apiece. Denton and Martinet recorded one hit and one RBI apiece. Ayers also had one hit. The Lady Leopards scored two runs apiece in the first and second innings, followed by one run in the third and fourth innings, and they capped the game off with two runs in the fifth thanks to a Santiago double (Ayers scored), and Santiago scored on a passed ball to end the game.
