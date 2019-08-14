A heated debate took place on social media Monday night over rising temperatures and the impact it has on school children riding buses in the afternoons. On Tuesday, bottled water was donated to the schools to give to bus riders.
“Metro Site and Homer Baptist Church have donated bottles of water to the school system for the purpose of keeping our bus riders and drivers hydrated during the heat advisory period,” superintendent Ann Hopkins stated. “All students riding the bus will be provided a chilled bottle of water for the afternoon route.”
She added, “Additionally, students are always encouraged to bring their own bottle of water from home for the school day and for transportation. We appreciate the proactive approach of our community and our transportation department.”
The debate started Monday when the mother of a bus rider questioned what is being done for the students due to the buses not having air conditioning and the temperatures rising.”
Brittney Coy wrote in a Facebook post, which stated, in part: “ATTENTION PARENTS! I had to pick my children up today from school because I was just informed that there is NO AIR CONDITIONING on the buses in most of North Georgia and for health reasons it would be better that I pick them up instead of them riding an hour home. I spoke with the bus driver and someone at the board of education! They informed me that this week alone the heat index on the bus is around 112 and it has been recorded to be as hot as 130 while the bus is standing still! This needs addressed!”
Her post led to hundreds of comments with some people supporting her comment and others arguing with her.
Among the suggestions were that school start “after Labor Day when temperatures are cooler.”
Bottled water donated for school children
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry