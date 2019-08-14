FOOTBALL: McWhorter wants to see practice efforts translate to scrimmage game

The score of this week’s scrimmage at North Oconee won’t mean much to Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter. But continuity between the practice field and the game field will.
“I want to see what we’ve been doing on the practice field carry over,” said McWhorter, who is in his first year at Jackson County.
The Panthers are set to scrimmage at North Oconee on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m.
The veteran coach said one of the more frustrating experiences for a coach is seeing what worked well in practice dissolve in a game-type scenario.
“You turn the lights on and you put the costumes on them and then the next thing you know, it looks like we haven’t practiced at all,” McWhorter said.
While the coach hopes the strides made in practice are evident on the field, he also wants to use this week’s preseason game to get his team used to a game-week routine.
“I want the organization to be like a real game,” McWhorter said. “I want the preparation to be like a real game. I don’t want to have to do everything for the first time when it is a real game.”
But as far as in-game strategies, that will be somewhat different. The Panthers will use the scrimmage to put themselves in certain situations and test players at different positions.
McWhorter said last week that he hadn’t really devoted time to studying the Panthers’ opponent since it was a scrimmage. North Oconee, a Class AAAA team, is coming off a 9-3 season in 2018 — a drastic turnaround from a 1-9 campaign in 2017.
“I’ve just been looking at us,” McWhorter said. “I haven’t even looked at them. I know what we’re going to do, and try to do and the things we need to work on.”
McWhorter said he enjoys the unknowns of a scrimmage as it forces coaches and players to adjust within the game — as they must do during the regular season. He noted that opponents’ defensive alignments and assignments can change from week to week anyway. What coaches may see on film may not carry over to when teams actually play.
“Because so much adjustment goes on on Friday nights, and I actually want to go out there and not so much know what I’m going to be facing defensively so we can make adjustments,” McWhorter said.
The scrimmage game comes eight days before the start of the regular season. Jackson County is set to open at home against Banks County. But this matchup, even if it is a scrimmage, will be welcomed by Jackson County players and coaches alike.
“I think everybody in the state right now could say the same thing,” McWhorter said. “Kids are kind of tired of seeing the same color jersey, and doing some of the same things over and over.”
The coach added that his players are ready for a change in routine.
“They’re ready to get in a game-week schedule,” McWhorter said, “and as coaches, so are we.”
