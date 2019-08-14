Taking over Jefferson wrestling program ‘definitely an honor’ for Baird

When it came to finding a replacement for Hall of Fame coach Doug Thurmond, Jefferson school officials turned to one of his most prized pupils.
Assistant coach and former Jefferson wrestler Kyle Baird was approved as Thurmond’s successor Thursday, Aug. 8, by the Jefferson Board of Education. Thurmond recently stepped down as head coach but will remain with the program in an advisory role.
“It’s definitely an honor to get to do something like this, especially since I came up through the program, and wrestled under Doug,” Baird said. “Now I get to kind of follow in his footsteps and try to carry on the legacy that we’ve had here for so long.”
Baird won four individual state titles (2004-2007) as a wrestler under Thurmond before going on to Garner-Webb to wrestle and then returning to Jefferson as an assistant coach. In that role, he helped Jefferson maintain a streak of 18 straight traditional titles (which ended this past season) and 18 consecutive state duals titles, which is still intact.
Now he’ll lead the program that Thurmond presided over for 19 years.
“So, it’s a cool experience for me,” said Baird, who has five years of assistant-coaching experience, “because I’ve coached under him, I’ve wrestled under him, I’ve helped with the USA (youth) program for so long, and now I kind of get to take over things in a sense and see what I can do with it.”
While Thurmond’s legacy at Jefferson and in the state is substantial, Baird sees this as a positive situation and not a pressure situation.
“I guess some would look at it like, ‘That’s a whole lot of shoes to fill,”’ Baird said. “And I’ve been told that is a lot of shoes to fill, but I look at it as walking into a really good opportunity to take over a program that’s established and add to it and make it even better than what it’s been.”
This isn’t Baird’s first head coaching assignment. He left Jefferson’s program in 2015 for Apex Friendship (N.C.) High School, where he started that school’s wrestling program and stayed there for two years.
“I had 30 brand-new kids that never knew anything about wrestling, so that was an experience in itself,” Baird said.
While at Apex Friendship, he had wrestlers qualify for the state tournament in the largest classification in North Carolina both years there.
The time away from the familiarity of Jefferson and Thurmond’s program, proved beneficial to Baird.
“I needed to experience something on my own without that guidance that he brings to the table to learn what it takes to run a program, to raise funds, to do things on your own,” he said.
As Baird now takes over at Jefferson, he’ll benefit from Thurmond remaining in the program in a new role.
“He’s definitely going to be a sounding board for me, for sure,” Baird said. “I do that now. I go to him and ask ‘What do you think about this or what do you think about that?’ … I have the freedom to call him whenever I need to call him to ask him a question.”
As Baird takes this next step, he expressed his gratitude for those who helped him reach this moment in his career. He specifically thanked his parents, as well as Dwyane Scott and Jeff Scott, who helped get him interested in the sport, and coach Arturo Holmes, who “taught me a lot about wrestling.”
He also expressed his gratitude to Thurmond, his long-time mentor.
“There are times, if it wasn’t for him, that I wouldn’t be involved in coaching … He’s kind of been like a father figure in a sense to me when it comes to coaching and living life,” Baird said.
Eyes will be on Jefferson this winter when Baird’s team aims for the program’s 19th consecutive duals state title. The Dragons beat North Hall by a single point last year to extend the run of championships another year. Baird said this year’s team will be young, but he’s very familiar with the roster given his work with the youth program.
“The main thing is that I want to focus on my team, more than I want to focus on who we’re going to wrestle in duals,” Baird said. “I think it’s important to worry about what I can control and not worry about what I cannot control.”
