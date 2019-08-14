Eagles down county rival Panthers for first win of 2019

In 2018, East Jackson pulled off a stunning upset of then-No. 1-ranked Jackson County to end a three-game skid midseason.
On Tuesday, the Eagles (1-3, 1-1 Region 8-AAA) pulled off another upset of Jackson County 5-2 at home. The win snapped a three-game losing streak to start the 2019 season. Jackson County (1-2-1, 1-1 Region 8-AAA) was coming off a win over defending Class 3A state champions Franklin County.
Tuesday’s win was the first for head coach Will Bartlett as an Eagle. He said the win showed that his group “can play.”
“We just stayed the course,” Bartlett said. “Trust your preparation, trust your routine, trust the process, and the big thing was just to relax.”
Bartlett said the team spelled “relax” in big letters in the dugout ahead of Tuesday’s win.
“They just relaxed and came out here and played,” he said. “I can’t explain it. I know they’re better than what they were showing earlier in the year. We had a little different defense, a little different lineup and came to play.“Jackson County is really good. They beat Franklin County last week. Now, we’ve just got to practice tomorrow to get better.”
The Eagles play Franklin County on Thursday.
Jackson County jumped out to 2-0 lead in the top of the second thanks to fielding and throwing errors on the Eagles’ part. But the Eagles recovered in the bottom half of the inning when Bailey Wilber plated Abby Wilson on an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 2-1.
During the top of the second, Bartlett met the infield in the circle for a chat. He said he just told them to “relax.”
“Maybe they did relax, but that’s all them,” he said.
In the bottom of the third, pitcher Ashlyn Trimble plated the tying run (Isabel Harrison) with a sacrifice fly. Then, Hannah Williamson followed with an RBI single to take the lead for good. Williamson’s single scored Madison Bruce and Lindsey Little. The Eagles led 4-2.
The Eagles’ final run came in the bottom of the fifth as Harrison led the inning off with a stand-up triple and then scored on a Little RBI groundout. The lead was 5-2.
Bartlett called Trimble’s pitching performance “ridiculous.”
“It’s a huge boost for her,” he said. “It’s a huge boost for the lineup to know that she just doesn’t have to give up one run. We can score more than one run … our pitch calling was very good today, too.”
Though it was Bartlett’s first win as Eagle head coach, he gave all credit to the team for making it happen.
“It’s not my win, it’s their win,” he said. “All credit goes to them. I just want to keep getting better. That’s the only thing I’m worried about. We definitely got better today. I’m just really proud of them. It is a monkey off our back for sure. Maybe now we can just play relaxed and play like we know how to play.”
OTHER GAMES
•Winder-Barrow 5, East Jackson 4 (Aug. 12): After going up 1-0 in the first inning, East Jackson gave up four runs in the second to lose the lead. After tying the game with three runs in the top of the fourth, Winder-Barrow got the go-ahead run in the bottom half of the inning and held on for a one-run win.
East Jackson recorded only four hits in the loss. Bailey Wilber and Hannah Williamson racked up two of the four hits. Debra Crowe and Nicole Bassett recorded an RBI apiece.
One the mound, Ashlyn Trimble and Lindsey Little pitched three innings apiece and recorded four combined strikeouts. East Jackson's defense committed three errors in the loss.
•Hart County 9, East Jackson 1 (Aug. 8): East Jackson dropped its opening region game of the season by eight runs. The Lady Eagles led 1-0 going into the bottom of the third but gave up back-to-back four-run innings in the third and fourth, respectively. After Hart County scored one run in the fifth, the game was over.
Madison Bruce had one of the Lady Eagles' three hits. Little recorded the team's lone RBI. The team committed three fielding errors.
•Commerce 6, East Jackson 1 (Aug. 7): In the season opener, the Lady Eagles scored their only run in the top of the first. The team managed only three hits and the defense committed three errors.
Little had one hit and one RBI for the team. The pitching gave up seven hits.
Eagles down county rival Panthers for first win of 2019
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry