SOFTBALL: Commerce starts 3-0 in 2019

If there's one thing the Commerce Lady Tigers have shown in the early part of 2019, it's they're playing even better than they were in 2018.
After returning every player from the 2018 playoff squad, the Lady Tigers are off to a 3-0 start in 2019. The Lady Tigers defeated East Jackson, Habersham Central and Union County in the first week of the season.
Through the first three games, the Lady Tigers have outscored the opposition 21-4. After Banks County, the Lady Tigers play only one more game this week (Washington Wilkes, Aug. 15).
•Commerce 9, Union Co. 3 (Aug. 10): Leading 4-3 after three innings, the Lady Tigers scored three runs in the top of the fourth to put separation on Union County. The Lady Tigers added their final two runs in the top of the seventh to set the final at 9-3.
The Tigers had nine hits and committed only one fielding error. Union County committed eight errors in the field.
Rachel Morgan led the team with three hits and one RBI in the six-run win. Gabbie Deaton had two hits and one RBI and Landry Kate Martin had two hits. Carson Hobbs had an RBI.
On the mound, Morgan pitched all seven innings. She recorded five strikeouts.
Commerce 6, Habersham Central 0 (Aug. 10): The Lady Tigers had only five hits, but it was enough for the shutout performance. The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the first, two in the third and one in the fifth.
Carson Hobbs and Maggie Mullis had one hit apiece. Grace Hobbs had two RBIs and Maggie Blackmon had one RBI.
On the hill, Carson Hobbs pitched all seven innings and recorded five strikeouts. She allowed only one hit.
Commerce 6, East Jackson 1 (Aug. 7): Carson Hobbs and Rachel Morgan combined to throw six strikeouts and allow only three hits in the five-run win.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Lady Tigers scored five runs from the second to fourth innings. The final run came in the sixth.
Carson Hobbs had three hits and three RBIs. Deaton had two hits. Morgan recorded two RBIs. The team had 11 hits in the game.
