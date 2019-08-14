SOFTBALL: Jefferson rallies for three-straight wins

The Jefferson softball team circled the wagons after a setback early last week with three-straight wins to move to 4-1 on the season.
The Dragons were shutout 7-0 at home Tuesday, Aug. 6, against Apalachee but reeled off victories over Morgan County, defending Class AA champion Social Circle and Parkview to get back on track.
“Our girls responded well to the loss against Appalachee,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “We were able to beat three quality teams this past week with great effort from everyone on the roster. Our sophomore pitchers are throwing extremely well, defense has sharpened up, and most of all the bats are working like we expected them to. We've talked with the girls a couple times about our goals for this year, and our goal is to get better each day, whether that be at practice or during a game.”
Jefferson beat Morgan County 11-1 Thursday, Aug. 8, in its Region 8-AAA opener and then beat Social Circle and Parkview on Saturday, Aug. 10, at a tournament at Peachtree Ridge. The Dragons downed Social Circle 3-2, and then topped Parkview, a Class AAAAAAA program, 5-1.
Jefferson was set to take on region foe Franklin County Tuesday, Aug. 13, on the road in a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state finals, but results weren’t available at press time.
The schedule continues Thursday, Aug. 15, at home against Banks County, followed by a Monday, Aug. 19, matchup with Winder-Barrow and a Tuesday, Aug. 20 road trip to Monroe Area for a region game.
•Jefferson 11, Morgan Co. 1, five innings (Aug. 8): The Dragons exploded for eight runs Thursday, Aug. 8, to win their region opener convincingly. Paige Kelly had a hit and drove home three runs, while Abby Beatty went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored. Taylor Spivey went 2-for-3 as well, and Livi Blackstock was 2-for-4. Ravyn Saxon threw four innings for the win, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out five.
•Jefferson 3, Social Circle 2 (Aug. 10): Kelly went 2-for-3 with two doubles to lead Jefferson offensively Saturday, Aug. 10, in a big non-region win. Camoreena Hart threw five innings for the victory, allowing three hits and two unearned runs while fanning four batters. The Dragons trailed 2-1 until the fifth inning when Amber Tullis singled home Beatty to tie the game and Heather Thomas brought home Tullis with a sacrifice fly later in the inning for the go-ahead run.
•Jefferson 5, Parkview 1 (Aug. 10): Blackstock went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the Dragons over the Panthers in Jefferson's second game on Saturday (Aug. 10). Tullis also had a double. Saxon threw five innings, allowing five hits and one earned run. She struck out five batters.
