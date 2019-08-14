Jackson Co. cross country preview

BOYS
•Top returning runners: Eli Griffeth and Jason Crowthers
•Top newcomers: Max Darling, Ethan Bowen and Christian Honeycutt
•Team strengths: Coach Brittley Blount said her team is filled with strong leaders, dedicated returning runners and promising newcomers. Eli Griffeth, with a personal-best time of 18:57.93, returns to the team, as does Jason Crowthers, who owns a personal-best time of 19:04.52.
•Region outlook: Jackson County was hit hard by graduation last year compared to other schools in the region. While those runners will be hard to replace, Blount expects leaders to emerge as the season unfolds.
•Season outlook/team goals: Blount considers this a rebuilding year, but the hope is the team will have a strong finish and reach the state meet in November. In the meantime, Blount wants her team to cultivate a culture of runners that push each other to achieve personal-record times. "If we can achieve that, we have achieved success,” she said.
GIRLS
•Top returning runners: Kayla Shepperd and Reagan Bewley
•Top newcomers: Ella Cartmill and Joy Ellis
•Team strengths: Similar to the boys’ team, there’s strong leadership on this squad mixed with promising newcomers to the program. As for the returning runners, Kayla Sheppard is back after finishing 28th at state last year with a time of 22:19. She owns a personal best time of 21:35.
•Region outlook: In its quest to reach the state meet, the girls’ team, like the boys, will have to compete against region schools that didn’t lose as many runners to graduation.
•Season outlook/team goals: Blount said the girls’ team’s goal is to reach the state meet, utilizing its mix of veteran runners and newcomers.
