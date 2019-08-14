VOLLEYBALL: Panthers get on a roll over weekend

Jackson County got a slow start out of its system with a successful — and busy — weekend.
The Panthers (3-3) dropped a pair of matches Thursday, Aug. 8, to open the season but rebounded with three wins in four matches at the Queen of the Court tournament in Winder Saturday, Aug. 10.
Jackson County downed Winder-Barrow (25-17, 16-25, 15-9), Flowery Branch (20-25, 25-21, 15-8) and George Walton Academy (25-20, 25-19). Both Winder-Barrow and George Walton were 30-win teams a year ago, while Flowery Branch won 23 matches last year. Jackson County’s lone loss came to Apalachee (25-22, 25-8), a 53-win team from last year.
“We had a pretty good showing this weekend,” coach Jeff White said. “Our first two matches went three sets, and I thought they showed a lot of fight to be able to play six-straight sets in two hours and win both matches.”
White added that his team was “flat” in its loss at Apalachee.
“We ran out of gas and they beat us handily,” said White, who noted that the team changed venues before that match in what was a multi-site tournament. “We played George Walton Academy, and we were able to serve well at a high percentage level, ending the day with a good win.”
Jackson County has played three Class AAAAAA teams already this season as it tries to ready itself for area play.
“Playing against a team with huge players like Winder-Barrow and winning the match gives our team the confidence that our style of play works, regardless of who wins warm-ups,” White said. “We rely on tough serving and scrappy defense to make up for our lack of size at the net. We have to play smart and use strategy to keep other teams out-of-system.”
Jackson County opened the season Thursday, Aug. 8 with losses to Madison County (25-19, 25-20) and Habersham Central (25-14, 25-12).
Cara Wells led the team with 32 kills, 29 digs and 10 aces last week, while Carys Thao finished with 27 kills and 30 digs. Gia Moua recorded 36 digs during the week, while Cadence Thao had 29 digs.
Kylee Zimmer picked up 80 assists last week and also had 27 digs.
The Panthers were slated to take on Dawson County and Pinecrest Academy, Tuesday, Aug. 13, but results weren’t available at press time. Jackson County is set to play Apalachee, Flowery Branch and George Walton at Athens Academy on Saturday, Aug. 17.
