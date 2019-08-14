Jefferson cross country preview

Wednesday, August 14. 2019
BOYS
•Top returners: Riley Thornton, Matthew Schroeder, Levi Holiday, Carter Henslee and Brett Brush
•Top newcomers: Cooper Gibson and Ethan Hagelthorn (both rising from the junior varsity)
•Strengths: Jefferson returns nearly its entire lineup from a squad that finished fifth in the state last year and won the Region 8-AAA title. That group includes standout Riley Thornton, who was last year’s Class AAA runner-up. Thornton owns a career-best time of 15:58, while Matthew Schroeder returns with a personal-record time of 16:53.
•Region outlook: Jefferson aims to win the region title again this year, though Hart County stands to have a strong squad with two of its top runners returning. “Hart County will be very good,” Jefferson coach Brady Sigler said.
•Season outlook and goals: Jefferson was a top-five team in the state last year, but Sigler believes this year’s edition should be better. With a deep lineup, the Dragons’ goals are to repeat as 8-AAA champions and earn at least a top four finish in Class AAA.
GIRLS
•Top returners: Caitlin Schroeder, Katherine Law, Olivia Kulnieszewski, Madison Chisholm, Isabell Vanderpool and Krestel Green,
•Top newcomers: Sydney Bowles, Jamie Gilmore, and Emily Byrd
•Team strength: Jefferson will enjoy a deep lineup this year, having returned most all of its runners from last year’s Region 8-AAA championship team. Katherine Law (personal-best of 20:22) and Caitlin Schroeder (personal-best of 20:06) both finished in the top 10 of Class AAA last year in helping Jefferson to a fifth-place team finish.
•Region outlook: Jefferson hopes to repeat as region champions after running away with the title last year. Coach Brady Sigler said it’s clear yet who the top challengers for the 8-AAA title will be.
•Season outlook/Team goals: The girls hope to add another region championship to the trophy case and reach the podium at state with a top-four finish in Class AAA.
