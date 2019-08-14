The annual Tigers on the Town pep rally for the Commerce High School football team will be held at Spencer Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
The Commerce Booster Club, Commerce Main Street and the City of Commerce will host the pep rally.
Those who attend may register until 7 p.m. for a set of season “super Tiger tickets.”
Commerce football rally set Aug. 22
