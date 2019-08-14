FOOTBALL: Commerce hosts Franklin Co. in tune-up game

Last season, the Commerce Tigers played Franklin County ahead of the regular-season opener against West Hall. The result was a 7-7 tie.
This year, the Tigers are again playing Franklin County in a tune-up game ahead of next week's opener at West Hall. Head coach Michael Brown said his team is "excited" to go against an opposing team in game action.
"Our approach to this is that it's a scrimmage, which is a slightly different approach than a game," Brown said, "especially in terms of personnel that we want to look at and particular plays that we want to run and see if we can execute."
Brown expects Franklin County to be "physical" in all areas of the game.
"That's going to be a good test in and of itself," Brown said. "... that'll be interesting to see how we respond to the physical line play, the physical defense that Franklin's going to give us. That will be the biggest test, I think.
"They'll have some skill players at key positions that will test us. You're facing a good program, a program that's getting better every year, and the kids are bought in, working hard. They're excited about where they are as well, so it will be a good test for us."
The "biggest thing" Brown wants to see from his team on Friday is effort, even if there are mistakes throughout the game.
"That's non-negotiable, it is always," Brown said. "That's their part. If their techniques and fundamentals aren't where they should be at this point, that's a hundred percent on us (coaches), and we'll go back to work next week. We'll identify the things that we didn't do very well and we'll go back to coaching these kids."
The scrimmage format is set for both teams to play varsity players through three quarters. The fourth quarter is designated for JV players. With that, Brown said he wants to look at a lot of players that are in position battles.
"We're going to be rotating kids in and out," he said. "We've got some positions on both sides of the ball where we need to give more than one person a chance to show us what they can do, because we have no starters as it is right now.
"This will be, really, the last big opportunity before game week for us to evaluate our personnel. As I said earlier in the summer, we've got competition in a lot of key positions. So, we want to give all of these guys an opportunity to get in there and show us what they can do. I wouldn't be surprised to see a lot of guys being rotated in in the first, second and third quarters."
